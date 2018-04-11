Flanders' Ministry of Energy intends to make it easier for renewable energy suppliers to sell power to a final customer through a direct connection. This is expected to encourage industrial customers and public entities to increase consumption from clean energy sources.The Energy Minister of the Belgian Flemish-speaking marco-region of Flanders, Bart Tommelein, has announced another measure to further support solar and renewable energies: the improvement of the conditions to secure private PPAs for the supply of green energy. According to him, in fact, although it is currently theoretically possible ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...