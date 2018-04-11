World Bank Group has announced that, through its subsidiary Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), it will provide up to $18 million in support of two 5 MW PV power plants to be constructed in Namibia.MIGA will offer guarantees of up to $18 million to support the construction, operation and maintenance of two 5 MW projects; Ejuva one and two, to be located in Namibia. The guarantees will help the projects to secure long-term financing, offsetting the risks of expropriation, transfer restrictions & inconvertibility, breach of contract and war/civil disturbance. The projects are being ...

