The IoT Tech Expo Global will arrive in Olympia London next week for the flagship event of the IoT Tech Expo World Series. The leading event series will return to London on the 18-19 April alongside the Blockchain Expo and AI Expo. With over 18,000 attendees pre-registered, it's set to be the IoT event to attend in 2018.

In addition to the vast exhibition, networking events and the start-up zone, there will be 8 IoT conference tracks covering the key industry verticals with a strong focus on manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, retail, transportation, energy and utilities.

Here are a handpicked selection of sessions taking place over the two days which are not to be missed:

Connected Industry

09:20 IoT-enabled Smart Buildings

In this session, Mahesh Chikodi, GM and Country Head at Bosch will look at the IoT in enabling buildings to work holistically in helping reduce inefficiencies, optimising the use of resources and creating a comfortable and productive environment. In addition to exploring the way smart buildings interact with the cloud to gain insights from the data gleaned to uncover actionable insights.

10:30 Keynote: Siemens Mindsphere Case Study The 3 Founding Principals of Successful IoT Initiatives

Andreas Geiss, VP CTO MindSphere at Siemens and Bernd Gross, SVP IoT and Cloud at Software AG will explore:

How Siemens Mindsphere have developed a successful IoT platform for their customers

Why each of these 3 principals is important

How the combination of these principals can help monetize your IoT initiatives

Connected Transportation

09:20 Keynote: Rolls-Royce, Intelligent Asset Management harnessing connectivity, transforming ship operations

Rolls-Royce is leading the Ship Intelligence journey in the Maritime sector by harnessing the power of data, pushing the boundaries of technology and transforming the Marine industry. Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, VP of Intelligent Asset Management at Rolls Royce will be discussing how they are further developing its Intelligent Asset Management solutions and revolutionising vessel and fleet performance, through partnerships, new technologies, sensors and connectivity.

Connected Enterprise

09:50 Panel: End to End supply chain solutions

With an impressive speaker line-up including the Head of IoT, Data Blockchain at Swiss Post, the Stakeholder Manager for Transport for London and the Director of Supply Chain at Pfizer, this session will evaluate different approaches to managing the entire supply chain using IoT from raw materials to warehousing and last mile deliveries. The speakers will discuss the benefits of end-to-end data sharing between stakeholders along the supply chain linking ERP systems to front end CRM to create dynamic business models that react to customer demand. Find out their visions for the future and what role they think blockchain and smart contracts will play.

Smart Energy Cities

11:00 Panel: Utility monitoring using IoT benefits to energy suppliers

Analysing the benefits that IoT sensors and data analytics can bring to water and gas companies, senior representatives from Southern Water, Thames Water, ABI Research and IoT Insights will discuss pipe condition, flow and pressure monitoring, leak detection and predictive maintenance. How can utility monitoring technologies improve the service delivered to customers? And what is the role of this new technology in emergency situations?

Developing for the IoT

09:20 Keynote Panel: Future of IoT predictions for a connected world

Senior representatives from BP, Co-op, Software AG and 451 Research will be exploring the following questions in this session:

What are the newest innovations within IoT software, hardware and platforms and how are they impacting the current market?

What will companies have to do to still be viable in a 2022 IoT marketplace?

Predictions for which sectors will see growth in the next 5 years and which ones will fall by the wayside?

Role of disruptive tech including AI, machine learning and blockchain to IoT.

Data Analytics for AI IoT

15:30 How AI is reshaping the energy world

Artificial Intelligence is claimed to be a real disruptive move in our society. In the utilities sector, AI is not only reshaping the energy world, but is also playing an essential role in the energy transition towards 100% clean energy. In this talk, Dr. Juan Bernabe Moreno, Head of Advanced Analytics and Data Lab at, E.ON will discuss how AI is actually transforming the energy solutions business and our society.

IoT Innovations Technologies

09:25 Panel: Strategies for funding your IoT idea

Analysing the IoT start up global landscape, and how new businesses are entering the market, senior representatives from IBM, Indiegogo, Startupbootcamp and Dept. of International Trade will be comparing funding strategies strengths and weaknesses; crowd funding, VC investment, partnering with large companies and more. They will discuss new ways to fund IoT projects using decentralised funding, ICOs etc and how Fintech will change the way IoT start-ups run.

Privacy & Security

15:30 Panel: The importance of collaboration for IoT security

How can companies across the ecosystem collaborate to ensure stronger security? Representatives of Dyson, BSI, MULTOS, AIG and Wi-SUN Alliance will be discussing the importance of understanding the unique challenges of security for the IoT, and why every party in the supply chain needs to understand these risks. What influence can different verticals have from securing smart cities to connected vehicles, and what are the different considerations for each? The session will also analyse the role and efficacy of standards organisations in IoT security.

