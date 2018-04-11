ClearStructure Financial Technology's Sentry PM' Wins Best Portfolio Management System for 2018

Sentry PM' has been recognized for the third consecutive year as best portfolio management system

DANBURY, Connecticut, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ClearStructure Financial Technology's Sentry PM has been named Best Portfolio Management System in the 2018 US Services Awards. The awards were hosted by Alternative Credit Intelligence, a member of the HFM family of publications. The Alt. Credit Intelligence US Services Awards program recognizes best-in-class services and technologies to alternative credit fund managers and excellence in customer relations, technological innovation and overall service.

Sentry PM', is a web-based front-to-back office system which tracks all types of investments from idea to trade to management and administration. Sentry's robust yet flexible functionality handles multiple asset types and fund structures including Hedge Funds, Direct Lending, SMAs and CLOs.

The category was judged by a panel of experts from Alt Credit Intelligence, leading institutional and private investors, and industry experts. The award is designed to reward fund portfolio management providers that have shown true growth and a commitment to client service over the course of the last twelve months. Success in this category depends on a mixture of customer and revenue growth, as well as the ability to demonstrate innovation and the ability to develop new products and solutions for credit managers. For more information on the ACI US Services Awards, please visit: https://hfm.global/events/alt-credit-intelligence-european-services-awards-2018/.

"The Portfolio Management System category has seen significant developments in recent years, hence the strength of the nominees," Said Jon Close, Head of Content at Alt Credit Intelligence, "But judges recognized ClearStructure's Sentry PM system as standing out; offering the most comprehensive and detailed solution for the investment management community. User feedback indicated particularly strong features in CLO Management, Asset Management, Hedge Funds and Direct Lending."

About ClearStructure Financial Technology:

ClearStructure Financial Technology delivers state-of-the-art technology solutions capable of meeting the diverse needs of the investment industry. The Sentry solution offers managers full front-to-back-office functionality on a single platform across all asset types. ClearStructure's Sentry product suite is used by many of the largest and most respected financial institutions and investment firms in the world. For more information about ClearStructure, visit: www.clearstructure.com.

