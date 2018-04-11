London stocks fell in early trade on Wednesday as investors erred on the side of caution ahead of the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, March inflation figures for the US and some key UK industrial and manufacturing data. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.3% to 7,248.08, in spite of the strong gains on Wall Street overnight. The pound was up 0.5% against the euro at 1.1481 and 0.3% firmer to $1.4215 as the dollar suffered from trade war jitters. Analyst Michael ...

