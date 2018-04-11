ASOS was under pressure on Wednesday despite posting a 10% jump in first-half pre-tax profit, as the online fashion retailer's numbers were a little light and it announced an increase in capital expenditure to facilitate additional distribution and logistics facilities. In the six months to 28 February, pre-tax profit rose to £29.9m from £27.3m in the same period a year ago, as revenue pushed up 25% to £1.16bn. Analysts had been expecting pre-tax profit of £30.8m. Retail sales were up 26% to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...