PageGroup posted a record first quarter profit in a trading update on Wednesday, with gross profit up 12.3%, or 10.3% on a reported basis, to £187.7m. The FTSE 250 recruitment firm said its "large, high potential markets", which make up 31% of the group, grew 21%. On a regional basis, Europe, Middle East and Africa was ahead 18.2%, with France rising 18% and Germany up 28% within that. The UK market slid 7.1%, with the board noting that confidence in the country continued to be impacted by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...