Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-11 11:17 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in Šiauliu bankas AB (SAB1L, ISIN code LT0000102253) orderbook on 12-04-2018 due to the impact of the corporate action (the increase of the authorized capital from the Bank's own funds) on the price of security more than 10%.
April 12, 2018 is the Ex-day.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
