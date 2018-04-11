Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-11 11:17 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in Šiauliu bankas AB (SAB1L, ISIN code LT0000102253) orderbook on 12-04-2018 due to the impact of the corporate action (the increase of the authorized capital from the Bank's own funds) on the price of security more than 10%.



April 12, 2018 is the Ex-day.





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.