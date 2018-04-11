New Female Author Imprint 'Lioness' Launches at London Book Fair 2018

LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fierce. Feminist. Fabulous

Independent publisher Panoma Press has marked the first day of London Book Fair with the unveiling of its exciting new female-only imprint 'Lioness', promising to help empower more female writers from all walks of life.

Lioness has one clear mission, to make a change through the ideas and words of its female authors. Filling the world with their passions, authors will explore some of the most vibrant and urgent issues on the planet, including social justice, sexual abuse (MeToo), gender and racial equality, spirituality, sexuality, climate change, politics, and much more. This inspiring collection of books will include practical guides, memoirs, and new ways of thinking about the issues that are most important to women of the world. It is a collection from women who ROAR!

Mindy Gibbins-Klein is the owner of independent publishing company Panoma Press, which launched back in 2007 and has been publishing books every year since, many of which have become category bestsellers. Panoma Press is proud to announce Lioness and are delighted to welcome Elana Sztokman to run this new venture. The list will comprise a collection of books written for and by women and will be managed by Elana Sztokman, an award-winning author, and leading Jewish feminist, thinker, educator and activist.

Having authored or co-authored eight books and over one hundred articles, Mindy is acutely aware of the opportunity that publishing provides for women to stand up, express their views, share their experience and be heard. Whilst she has always ensured that Panoma Press provided the perfect outlet for women to publish their books, she felt the time was right to create a specialist imprint with a sole focus on female empowerment.

"We have always believed that everyone should have the opportunity to create a legacy through a book, because it is the most personal, private and thoughtful gift anyone can give to the world. Lioness has been created to help channel even more energy into female writers, who are still in the minority. We plan to share the work of some of the most inspiring, innovative and thought-provoking females on the planet, who have some really amazing stories to tell," explains Mindy and Elana.

Lioness is preparing to unveil its first book release tomorrow on 11th April 2018 Masala Mamas: Recipes and stories from Indian women changing their communities through food and love, a full colour vegetarian and kosher cookbook by 16 women who live in the Kalwa slum in Mumbai, India. More details will be released tomorrow.

