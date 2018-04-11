Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc.: Opioids Addiction Can Be Fixed With Blockchain

Redwood Scientific Technologies (OTC PINK: RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips

UPLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / According to the hhs.gov and FDA, the United States is experiencing an opioid abuse epidemic with more than 200,000 US cases per year. By modifying prescription drug opioids into an oral thin film delivery strip, RSCI believes it can reduce the abuse by preventing users from crushing the pills for addictive use through IV self-injections, inhalation through combustible methods such as a cigarette or nasal abuse similar to cocaine.

RSCI also announced that it will utilize its own individual proprietary techniques of blockchain and barcodes for safety, tracking, and monitoring all levels of the opioid based products. The company strongly believes that this will solve the numerous "black market" product issues and "back door dealing". According to Jason Cardiff, RSCI CEO states "Using blockchain and our unique barcode system on each strip, as well as each container and exterior foil, will allow inventory tracking on all levels and their path of distribution."

In addition, RSCI is in the early stages of creating a patent for oral thin film opioid strips, their distribution as well as other opioid based products on the market. The company believes that the patent designs will become a center piece for their prescription-based business.

RSCI believes that the widespread opioid abuse and addiction can be curbed using the oral thin film strip delivery method by preventing pill crushing to form opioid medications for injection, inhalation or through the nasal passage. Patients who are under pain management would not be affected. As a matter of fact, the oral thin film delivery method would allow for immediate effectiveness by being administered sublingually within 20 seconds.

Jason Cardiff, RSCI CEO states, "If we as a company can deliver safer versions of opioids to the market and help save the lives of people suffering from pain then we have developed a truly amazing delivery mechanism." This is not the first time that the company has been on the forefront of life altering and longevity products such their revolutionary smoking cessation aid, TBX FREE. TBX-FREE's success is due to the active ingredient cytisine, which has been studied by many medical groups and universities and has been reported back to the company by its user's tremendous results.

RSCI currently has 12 products in the market and is growing its suite faster than planned, with plans to have prescription-based medications in the market by the first quarter of 2019.

