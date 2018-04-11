Statement on Behalf of Equanimity (Cayman) Limited

LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --"Claimants, the owners of Equanimity, yesterday filed their response to the U.S. Government's motion in the Central District of California. In its motion, the U.S. Government seeks to gloss over its unlawful conduct in Indonesia by asking the California Court to ignore the Indonesian court proceedings in which Claimants are challenging the legal basis of the purported "seizure" of the vessel. As Claimants have reiterated on numerous occasions, the vessel's Long Range Identification and Tracking ("LRIT") system has always been turned on, and therefore any arguments that Claimants are attempting to hide the vessel are entirely baseless."

Equanimity (Cayman) Limited is the legal owner of the vessel Equanimity and is the Claimant in the DOJ forfeiture actions.