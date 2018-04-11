

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks pulled back on Wednesday as the rising risk of a real war in Syria kept investors nervous.



Russia has threatened to shoot down any U.S. missiles fired at neighboring Syria if the U.S. decides to strike Syrian bases in response to a chemical attack.



The benchmark DAX was down 37 points or 0.30 percent at 12,360 in opening deals after rallying 1.1 percent the previous day.



Volkswagen rose half a percent. Media reports suggest that the automaker's supervisory board will likely vote on Friday to replace Chief Executive Matthias Müller with VW brand chief and former BMW AG executive Herbert Diess.



Evotec jumped over 2 percent after it announced a strategic collaboration with Petra Pharma Corp.



Deutsche Telekom soared 4 percent after reports that Sprint and T-Mobile have decided to restart talks to merge.



