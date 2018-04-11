Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 11/04/2018 / 17:17 UTC+8 *To: Business Editors For Immediate Release* *TCL Multimedia Obtained Brand Authorization of Onkyo * * * New Entry to Smart AV Market to Empower Future Growth * (11 April 2018, Hong Kong) *TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited* ("TCL Multimedia", HKSE stock code: 01070) announced that TCL Multimedia obtained brand authorization of Onkyo Corporation ("Onkyo"), to explore the smart AV market. Pursuant to the agreement, TCL Multimedia will be given the exclusive global usage rights (except Japan) of the "ONKYO" trademark (subject to certain exceptions), to develop, manufacture, and sell a variety of AV products such as headphones, small speakers, and TV speakers including standalone soundbars for TVs. In addition, TCL Multimedia will apply its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology to develop innovative high-end smart AV products that offer added-value to customers. The partnership aligns with TCL Multimedia's TV product strategy to create exceptional visual-audio and home entertainment experience for customers and marks the first step for its entry to the smart AV market segment. Onkyo is one of the global leaders in the audio equipment industry. Its products are highly commended by consumers around the world. TCL Multimedia will integrate the strengths and resources of the two parties, and make use of TCL Multimedia's global channel resources as well as solid technology advantages to achieve synergistic benefits. As AI technology advances, TCL Multimedia is making a strategic planning for the amalgamation of AI technology in its product applications so as to further raise its overall competitiveness. As the premier brand of audio products in Japan, Onkyo is dedicated to providing incomparable functionality and immersive audio entertainment experiences. Armed with a multitude of innovative technologies, Onkyo's products have won various industry awards. In 2015, Onkyo acquired Pioneer's home audiovisual and headphone businesses, further optimising its product mix. -End- *About TCL Multimedia* Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. Through a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a "double +" strategy which includes "intelligence + internet" and "products + services" as the main direction, it strives to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with an exquisite experience with its smart products and services. TCL Multimedia ranked No.3 in the global LCD TV market with a market share of 10.9% for the year 2017 according to the latest IHS Technology and the Company's shipment data, and ranked No.3 in the PRC LCD TV market with a market share of 11.9% for the year 2017 according to CMM's omni-channel data . TCL Multimedia is included in the eligible shares list of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit its website: http://multimedia.tcl.com [1]. *About Onkyo* Onkyo Corporation ( JASDAQ stock code: 6628) is a multinational electronics corporation established in Japan in 1946. It focuses on the manufacturing and sales of high-end home theatre and audio equipment. Over the years, Onkyo has been committed to delivering exceptional sound, an achievement which has been recognised across the globe. Through innovation, Onkyo enriches life. It offers a variety of entertainment solutions including theatre, music, electronic games, and stage sound equipment to provide users with visible, audible, and immersive comprehensive home entertainment experiences. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PUWVPRXUWJ [2] Document title: TCL Multimedia Obtained Brand Authorization of Onkyo - New Entry to Smart AV Market to Empower Future Growth 11/04/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3bb28eaf4c425d3954a10eef7d0a3cb7&application_id=673375&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=93bb0a3c467439c7cb68379ed3f5e2de&application_id=673375&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

