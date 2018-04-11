The "Italy Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 13.5%, increasing from US$ 67,119.2 million in 2018 to reach US$ 111,249.7 million by 2022.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector.

Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender.

Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services.

Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments.

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Business administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Meal card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).

Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.

Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at category level.

