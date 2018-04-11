

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as the rising risk of a real war in Syria kept investors nervous.



Russia has threatened to shoot down any U.S. missiles fired at neighboring Syria if the U.S. decides to strike Syrian bases in response to a chemical attack.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points or 0.18 percent at 5,297 in opening deals after closing 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday.



French energy giant Total SA slid half a percent after it acquired several assets located in the Gulf of Mexico.



Air Liquide also dropped half a percent after it signed a long-term contract with LyondellBasell.



Air France shares gained 1.3 percent. The airline has reportedly asked striking unions to resume talks after doubling the 1 percent immediate pay increase previously offered.



In economic news, French manufacturing confidence deteriorated in March, survey data from Bank of France showed. The corresponding index fell to 103 from 105 in February. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 105.



