Capella Hotel Group Plants Second Flag In Sanya, China

Capella Sanya opens in the last quarter of 2018

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capella Hotel Group together with leading Chinese developer China Gezhouba Group Real Estate, announce the opening of Capella Sanya in the last quarter of 2018.Located along the coastline of Blessed Bay on Hainan Island, Capella Sanya is the new luxury landmark offering 190 elegantly appointed rooms, suites and villas across 13.8 hectares of tropical paradise.

Offering panoramic views of the South China Sea, Capella Sanya is a collaborative art piece by two of the world's most celebrated designers:Jean-Michel Gathy and Bill Bensley.With their combined creative genius, Capella Sanya is a showcase of spectacular luxurious hospitality, landscape design and recreational facilities.Inspired by a Chinese trader's adventures along The Silk Road, Capella Sanya encapsulates the rich culture and heritage of ethnic communities along this historic trade route.

The legend of Blessed Bay dates back to about 600 years ago, when a group of Persian traders arrived in China.On their way home, they were pounded by typhoon at sea.The survivors floated to an unknown bay, where they rallied their way home and made a good fortune eventually.In honor of their experience and blessings, they named the bay "Blessed Bay" (Tufu Bay in Chinese).

"We are grateful for the opportunity to introduce the Capella Experience to China's leading resort destination.Capella Sanya will exemplify the winning attributes of the world's fifth best hotel brand, as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure," said Mr. Nicholas M. Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of Capella Hotel Group.

"Capella Sanya will be the new benchmark for China's luxury beach resorts.Our pursuit of excellence in real estate development is complemented by Capella Hotel Group's expertise in creating exceptional guest experiences," said Mr. He Jingang, Chairman of China Gezhouba Real Estate.

Capella Sanya features 190 of the island's most luxurious rooms, suites and villas.Elegantly appointed accommodation choices include executive suites, 2- to 4-bedroom villas and a Presidential Suite within the Manor House, as well as five low-rise Mansions for an elevated sense of residential experience.

Careful consideration was given to the needs of diverse clientele like honeymooners, extended families and incentive group travelers.To cater to their discerning palates, six distinctive dining concepts differentiate the culinary experience including a signature restaurant, authentic Chinese, a stylish Noodle Bar and Lobby Lounge.A wellness sanctuary offering unique and innovative treatments like the Moroccan Hammam and "Snow Cabin" complete the Capella Sanya experience.

For more information on Capella Sanya, please visit www.capellasanya.com

About Capella Hotel Group

Capella Hotel Group, headquartered in Singapore with offices in China, Europe and USA, offers global hospitality management services through two distinct brands.Capella Hotels and Resorts is an ultra-luxury hotel, resort, and residential concept designed for the most discerning travelers and offering personalized attention with locations in Dusseldorf, Saint Lucia, Shanghai and Singapore as well as hotels planned for Ubud, Bangkok, Maldives and Sydney.Solis Hotels and Resorts, is an exclusive collection of resorts, hotels and residences designed for travelers and meeting planners who seek an environment with a global palette of cosmopolitan comfort, inspiring cuisine, world-class spas with locations in Donegal, Ireland; Nanjing, China and Atlanta, USA along with hotels planned for Bali and Guangzhou.Learn more at www.capellahotelgroup.com

About China Gezhouba Group Real Estate Development Co., Ltd

China Gezhouba Group Real Estate is under the China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd. It is the pioneer in real estate developments and is one of the first State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) identified 16 real estate companies. It is a large state-owned firm with assets in hydro-power generation, infrastructure and real estate. The company is active in both domestic and overseas markets.Learn more at http://en.gzbfdc.com/

For media enquiries, please contact:

Joleena Seah

Director, Marketing & Communications

Capella Hotel Group

Telephone: +65-6887-9835

Email: joleena.seah@capellahotelgroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663536/CAPELLA_Sanya_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663537/Capella_Sanya_Arrival_experience_at_the_Lobby.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663538/Capella_Sanya_The_Romance_Lawn.jpg