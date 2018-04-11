sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,846 Euro		+0,041
+0,53 %
WKN: 923893 ISIN: GB0005405286 Ticker-Symbol: HBC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
HANG SENG
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,823
7,853
12:49
7,861
7,889
12:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC7,846+0,53 %
INTU PROPERTIES PLC2,331-0,85 %