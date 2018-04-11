

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower on Wednesday, with concerns over rising tensions in Syria and weak industrial output data weighing on markets.



Russia has threatened to shoot down any U.S. missiles fired at neighboring Syria if the U.S. decides to strike Syrian bases in response to a chemical attack



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down about 0.1 percent at 7,261 in late opening deals after rallying 1 percent in the previous session.



easyJet shares declined half a percent. The low-cost airline said that it had submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia, together as part of a consortium, consistent with its existing strategy for Italy.



Grocer Tesco jumped almost 6 percent after its operating profits in the last three months of its financial year rose 28 percent.



On the data front, U.K. industrial production grew at a slower pace on weak mining and manufacturing output in February, the Office for National Statistics said.



Industrial output edged up 0.1 percent month-on-month in February, compared to January's 1.3 percent increase. Production was expected to climb 0.4 percent.



Another report showed that the U.K. trade deficit narrowed more-than-expected to -0.97bn in February.



