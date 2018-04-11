Regional UK commercial property investor AEW UK REIT announced the sale of office accommodation at Pearl Assurance House, Nottingham, for £3.65m on Wednesday. The London-listed firm said the sale comprised the first to the ninth floors, a ground floor reception and car parking spaces, providing a total area of 41,262 sq ft, and reflecting a net initial yield of 6.9%. Pearl Assurance House was purchased by the company in May 2016 for £8.15m. AEW said it would retain the ground floor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...