Atalaya Mining issued an operations update for the first quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, reporting that copper production at Proyecto Riotinto increased to 9,441 tonnes from 8,805 tonnes at the same time last year, representing an increase of 7.1%. The AIM-traded firm said it was its second-highest quarterly production on record. Ore milled was said to have been consistent with previous quarters, and in line with management's expectations. Copper head grade was improved compared to the fourth ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...