Australia and New Zealand Banking Group announced on Wednesday that its deputy chief executive officer Graham Hodges would retire in early May, after a 27-year career with the Melbourne-based bank. The company said Hodges had served as its deputy CEO since May 2009. He had held a "wide range" of senior executive roles since joining ANZ in 1991, including CEO of ANZ New Zealand, group managing director of corporate banking, and chief economist. "Graham has made a significant contribution to ANZ ...

