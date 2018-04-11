

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



Block Listing and Total Voting Rights



Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 11 April 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) Further to the announcement dated 6 April 2018, Summit announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of 700,164 new ordinary shares of 1 penny nominal value each (the 'New Ordinary Shares')



The New Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time pursuant to the exercise of employee share options under the Summit Therapeutics plc 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan. On exercise these shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. The expected date for admission to trading on AIM is 12 April 2018.



Total Voting Rights The total number of ordinary shares in issues is 81,901,173, and accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 81,901,173.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



