Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Worth $116.75 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalwireless infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 116.75 billion by 2025, according to a new report conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Enterprises have been shifting to hosted and managed networking and communication services as these address problems of high initial investments associated with unified communications systems. Small and mediums businesses (SMBs) and larger enterprises have realized the benefits of network infrastructures, thereby fueling market growth.

Growing demand for enterprise mobility is expected to favorably impact the market, particularly in the telecom application area, over the forecast period. The healthcare sector is also expected to be a fast-growing sector, owing to high-quality data transmission and connectivity enabling enhanced patient care and video collaborations resulting in reductions in healthcare costs.

The imminent telecom and network infrastructure era is likely to witness colossal growth opportunities attributable to the persistent era of BYOD, WYOD, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecom applications, and an era of 4G, LTE, and 5G high-speed data connectivity network infrastructure capabilities.

The market can be categorized based on technology into Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, and Backhaul. The Macrocell RAN technology segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of size, as a principal contributor to the overall revenue by 2025. The segment is expected to, however, register a slow growth rate on account of increasing adoption of its technologically advanced HetNet counterparts in the years to come. The healthcare sector is expected to be an emerging revenue pocket for wireless infrastructure solutions with increasing focus on networking technologies.

North America , being a densely populated commercial hub, dominated the global wireless infrastructure market in terms of revenue in 2016. Favorable government policies, regulations, and subsidies are driving the growth of the network and telecom infrastructure sector in the region

Increasing need for high-speed mobile Internet and 4G connections is expected to accelerate LTE deployments worldwide

Rising investments by operators to deploy high-speed networks are expected to drive the number of Mobile Broadband (MBB) connections over the forecast period

Key industry participants include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( Shenzhen , Guangdong ); Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.); Samsung ( Japan ); Ericsson ( Sweden ); and ZTE Corporation ( China ).

Grand View Research has segmented the global wireless infrastructure market based on technology and region:

Wireless Infrastructure Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN) Small Cells Remote Radio Heads (RRH) Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Cloud RAN Carrier Wi-Fi Mobile Core Backhaul

Wireless Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil MEA



