Mittwoch, 11.04.2018

11.04.2018 | 12:49
Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, April 11

11 April 2018

For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA' or the "Company')

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Board of Anglo African Agriculture plc (LSE: AAAP), the London Main board listed food manufacturing and trading company, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM') held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

A full text of all resolutions can be found on the Company's website at:http://www.aaaplc.com/website/documents

For further information please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director
VSA Capital Limited(Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca

