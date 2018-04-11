Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, April 11
Anglo African Agriculture plc
("AAA' or the "Company')
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The Board of Anglo African Agriculture plc (LSE: AAAP), the London Main board listed food manufacturing and trading company, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM') held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.
A full text of all resolutions can be found on the Company's website at:http://www.aaaplc.com/website/documents
|Anglo African Agriculture plc
|+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
|David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman
|Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director
|VSA Capital Limited(Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)
|+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
|Andrew Raca