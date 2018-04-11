Demand for Cornerstone HR Suite, a key driver of client growth in Europe in 2017, signals appetite for flexible, cost-effective alternative to rigid, expensive HR systems

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, today announced a surge in European client demand in the third and fourth quarters of 2017. Growth in new clients nearly doubled in the latter half of 2017, when compared to the first half of the year, reaching a total of approximately 650 clients in Europe.

New European client additions in the last quarter of 2017 include Egmont Administration A/S, Groupe Agrial, Groupe Parot, Felix GmbH Co KG, Villeroy Boch AG, AS Citadele Banka, Mediterranean Bank, Kitron ASA, CUF Quimicos Industriais, KRKA, Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d., Hipoges Iberia, Bühler Management AG, BOC Ltd., Rabobank London and Lifeways Community Care Ltd.

Nearly a third of Cornerstone's client growth in Europe was due to strong interest in the Cornerstone HR Suite from new and existing clients in the region. Cornerstone has identified that European firms are looking to alternative HRIS solutions, like the flexible, cost-effective Cornerstone HR Suite, which puts talent management and employee experience at the heart of the HR management strategy and helps to accelerate their digital transformation. There are now more than 100 Cornerstone HR clients globally.

The company also saw early traction in Europe for its expanded learning content offerings, with new client signings such as Coats, Lloyd's of London and Saint-Gobain. Last autumn, Cornerstone announced strategic partnerships with leading learning content providers Cegos Group, Skill Pill and BizLibrary, joining a roster of more than 30 diverse content providers. When coupled with Cornerstone's learning platform, the combined offerings help organizations take a more holistic approach to corporate learning by giving them more personalised, employee-centric digital learning content and functionality that supports the global need for lifelong learning and continuous training and development.

Comments on the news

"Digital transformation, automation and artificial intelligence have propelled us into the Skills Economy, where businesses need to develop and embrace new skills to drive innovation. Our European clients have been quick to realize the business impact of putting talent management and employee experience at the heart of the company's HR strategy, which is critical in helping to accelerate digital transformation," said Vincent Belliveau, executive vice president and general manager EMEA, Cornerstone OnDemand. "Being at the forefront requires organizations to understand the skills, capabilities and potential of employees, as well as effectively plan for the future workforce. Our European clients are embracing change, and we're ready to support them at every stage of the employee lifecycle."

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The company's solutions help organizations to realize the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organizations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the company's solutions are used by more than 3,200 clients worldwide, spanning more than 35 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com

