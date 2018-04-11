Baringa Partners and SteelEye Announce Partnership to Target RegTech Market

LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Baringa Partners, one of Europe's leading independent management consulting firms, is proud to announce that it is working in partnership with award-winning compliance and data analytics firm SteelEye, headquartered in London.

Baringa has identified compliance as a huge opportunity in terms of technology investment, as financial services firms want sustainable solutions that can be 'plugged in' instantly. As the RegTech market continues to grow in terms of maturity, viability and sustainability, Baringa believes investment in the RegTech market will continue to grow, with new products entering the market and firms embracing RegTech into their existing business models. The firm also views London as a hotbed for RegTech start-ups and developments in big data technologies, which will be vital in enabling the creation of new use cases and next-generation RegTech solutions.

SteelEye's market leading compliance and data analytics technology is at the cutting edge of the RegTech market. It provides assurance to firms that their record keeping, trade reporting, trade reconstruction and best execution capabilities are both accurate and compliant with MiFID II. The technology also provides a data analytics capability that can be leveraged for business benefits.

The collaboration combines Baringa's deep cross-industry experience and market insights with SteelEye's market leading technology to provide customers with a 'best in class' solution that can be on-boarded quickly and with minimal disruption to day-to-day operations.

SteelEye's CEO, Matt Smith, explains: "SteelEye has the best communications and trade record keeping solution, combined with the most advanced trade reconstruction capabilities available in the market. We wanted to partner with Baringa to leverage their deep regulatory and capital markets expertise. This will ensure that we are in a position to provide a solution that gives our clients a platform for compliance that, importantly, can be leveraged to drive the business benefits our software can provide."

Chris Nott, Partner at Baringa, adds: "SteelEye has proven to be a really innovative RegTech firm in the financial services regulatory and compliance space. We are excited to now be working with SteelEye to help our clients not only meet their regulatory obligations, but also gain a strategic advantage from the data that the regulations prescribe they must now maintain. I truly believe that firms who embrace this and invest well in technology will gain a genuine advantage in the market place."

About SteelEye

SteelEye is the only regulatory compliance technology and data analytics firm that offers transaction reporting, record keeping, trade reconstruction and best execution along with data insight in one comprehensive solution. The firm's scalable secure data storage platform offers encryption at rest and in flight and best-in-class analytics to help financial firms meet regulatory obligations and gain additional insights into their business activities, helping them to trade with greater efficiency and profitability, while storing their data in a geography of their choice. With a fully open API framework, SteeleEye enables clients to visualise, interpret and store consolidated data in flexible ways that suit their needs.

SteelEye is headquartered inLondon, UK. For more information, visit: SteelEyeand Iris

About Baringa Partners

Baringa Partners is an independent business and technology consultancy. We help businesses run more effectively, navigate industry shifts and reach new markets. We use our industry insights, ideas and pragmatism to help each client improve their business. Collaboration is central to our strategy and culture ensuring we attract the brightest and the best. And it's why clients love working with us.

Baringa launched in 2000 and now has more than 500 staff and 50 partners across our four practice areas of Energy and Resources, Financial Services, Telecoms and Media and Consumer Products and Retail. These practices are supported by cross-sector teams focused on Strategy and Analytics, Business and Organisation Transformation, Supply Chain, Programme Delivery, Process and Operational Efficiency, Risk and Compliance, Customer Experience and Information Technology.

In 2017, Baringa Partners was ranked 1st Place in the UK Best Workplaces' list by Great Place to WorkUK. This is the 11th consecutive year the firm has won an award for its inclusive and engaging company culture. In 2016 Baringa achieved Master status, when it became a 'great place to work' for the 10th year in a row.

Baringa. Brighter Together.

