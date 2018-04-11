Despite the ongoing insolvency proceedings, the German photovoltaic manufacturer continues manufacturing activities. Starting this week, solar modules will be delivered to customers in France, Kuwait, Japan, Sri Lanka and Germany. Furthermore, the company keeps seeking new investors.After the opening of the preliminary insolvency proceedings, Germany-based Solarworld Industries GmbH resumed production at its two sites in Freiberg and Arnstadt. This week, the first deliveries of solar modules to customers in Germany, France, Kuwait, Japan and Sri Lanka will be made, the company announced in a press ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...