

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced, looking to 2018 and beyond, the Group remains positive about the outlook for the industry and Rio Tinto. The Group noted that, while it sees some emerging inflationary and input cost pressure in the near term - as well as increasing volatility driven by trade and protectionism - mid to long-term global growth is solid.



Looking further ahead, the company said it continues to evaluate attractive medium to long-term growth opportunities. The company noted that it is actively exploring in 15 countries across the commodities spectrum, with a key interest in copper.



