UK-based Manning Will Focus on International Expansion

MediaLink, an Ascential company, today announced that Nick Manning has been hired as a Senior Vice President, based in its London office. Manning joins the strategic advisory firm after a decade helping to build the capabilities of Ebiquity, a marketing and media consultancy, where he was chief strategy officer. He will report to Michael Kassan, Chairman and CEO of MediaLink.

Manning will focus on the continued expansion of MediaLink in Europe including hiring new talent to build upon the strong growth in the region that has landed the advisory firm in London, Frankfurt and Berlin. Manning's deep experience in media and agency leadership will allow a broader portfolio of clients to benefit from the firm's expertise in agency optimization, business acceleration, M&A pursuits, organizational design and other marketing services. Manning will work closely with Vice Chairman Wenda Harris Millard, who launched MediaLink's London office in June 2017.

"Nick is globally recognized as a change agent, who has mastered some of the most tumultuous periods in marketing, most recently playing a pivotal role in advising clients on media transparency," said Kassan. "He has launched and built some of the most respected media agencies and consultancies in the industry, and he's widely sought-after by industry leaders for his perspective and analysis. His leadership and foresight will be a massive asset to our clients, our organization and our growth. Between Nick and Wenda in London and longtime SVP Bernhard Glock now in Frankfurt, MediaLink's well positioned to make an impact across Europe."

During his time at Ebiquity, Manning was a key figure in evolving the organization to become recognized for its insight by advertisers and trade organizations. Prior to joining Ebiquity in 2007, Manning was CEO of OMD in the UK. He also co-founded OPera, the media negotiation arm for OMD and PHD, with billings of £1 billion. Manning co-founded Manning Gottlieb Media (MGM) in 1990, which was ultimately acquired by Omnicom in 1997.

"I'm delighted to join the teams at MediaLink and Ascential," said Manning. "I'm a builder by nature it's why I founded my own agency, and it's why I was attracted to companies like Ebiquity, whose future I could help shape. MediaLink sits at such a unique space at the intersection of converging businesses, and Michael has built an unprecedented advisory firm and partner to an industry in transformation. I'm eager to get to work continuing to build MediaLink's momentum in Europe at this interesting, opportune moment."

About MediaLink

MediaLink operates at the intersection of media, marketing, advertising, entertainment, technology and finance, delivering companies the advice, partners and opportunities they need to enable change and drive actionable solutions. Unlike any other company in the strategic advisory space, MediaLink helps companies execute in the core areas of revenue acceleration, industry marketing, investor strategy, data and technology solutions, and talent (including retained Executive Search). Founded in 2003 by Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink employs 150+ professionals in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Frankfurt and Berlin. MediaLink is an Ascential company. www.medialink.com

About Ascential plc

Ascential is a global business-to-business information company that informs and connects the business world in 150 countries through market-leading Exhibitions Festivals and Information Services.

Ascential powers the global trend forecasting service WGSN, environmental risk data business Groundsure, e-commerce analytics provider One Click Retail, the prestigious Cannes Lions festival for the branded communications industry, the world's premier payments and financial services congress Money20/20 and MediaLink, a U.S.-based advisory and business services firm. The company provides customers with world class content and connections empowering their businesses to be the best informed and best connected. www.ascential.com

