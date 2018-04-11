Network allows Anova to connect economic data to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange via the fastest commercial path

Anova Technologies, a preeminent provider of financial connectivity, is pleased to announce the activation of a long haul wireless network between Aurora, IL and 1275 K St., Washington D.C. These addresses are the respective locations of the CME and the data center where important macro-economic releases are delivered.

The network has the capability to bi-directionally transmit 150Mbps, which is an abundance of capacity to handle economic indicator transport. And with client port-to-client port latencies measured at 3.4ms one-way from Aurora, IL to Washington D.C., this path immediately becomes the fastest commercial network.

"We have always been active in providing capacity out of Washington, D.C. for this type of data; our path from New Jersey to D.C. has been up for over four years. And when you add our recently acquired CME to NY4 route to this network Anova now owns and operates a triangle of long haul wireless connectivity between all three major U.S. financial centers: the CME in Aurora, the New Jersey equities FX exchanges and the news epicenter of Washington D.C. No other provider has this," stated Mike Persico, founder and CEO of Anova Technologies.

"We also strongly advocate open, fair and equal access for this kind of information. Specifically, firms of all types and sizes are able to access the fastest tier of latency through Anova's ability to provision reduced size bandwidth increments and the offering of small customer discounts. Further, we've made available a product tier whereby clients can purchase transport for individual economic indicators. We've created an on-demand service that will make the bandwidth available the night before, in advance of the data releases then turns the port off once the respective release is finished. In this manner, customers can tailor a transport package that fits their trading and budgetary requirements," Persico continued.

With this latest commissioning of ultra-efficient capacity, Anova now has almost 3000 total kilometers of active RF network across long haul and metro regions and is one of the largest financial industry wireless carriers. Further expansion is targeted outside of the U.S. borders, as well as major additions on existing segments.

"We traditionally have developed our networks organically at one point in 2016 we had four concurrent green-field wireless builds across the United States. However, when high quality networks become available we are very willing and receptive to expand via other M&A. As we look to the future of our product offerings and services internationally, we will continue to explore and create mutually beneficial network acquisitions and continue the focus on improvements," said Mr. Kieran Athy, Anova's CTO.

These services are not affiliated in any manner whatsoever with any of the exchanges or agencies mentioned herein (CME, Department of Labor) and are exclusively a product of Anova Technologies.

About Anova Technologies

Since its inception in 2009, Anova has pioneered the deployment methodology for millimeter wave point-to-point networks, is the sole provider of long distance hybrid lasercom connectivity, patented and deployed endpoint termination devices and been honored with multiple awards and media coverage. Firms of all types and sizes rely on Anova's networks to deliver ultra-low latency, near perfect availability, and scalable capacity.

