Rapala VMC Oyj: INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

April 11, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018

Rapala VMC Corporation invites analysts and investors to participate in its Capital Markets Day at Hotel Kämp (Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki) on Friday 4th of May. At the event, Rapala VMC Corporation's top management will present the Group's strategy and key development projects.

The Capital Markets day will start at 9:00 am and presentations will end at 12:00 noon, followed by a lunch. A more detailed program and schedule will be published on the Group's website before the Capital Markets Day.



To sign up for the event, kindly register no later than 20 April 2018 by email minttu.kettunen@rapala.fi or telephone +358 40 7198 741. The presentation materials for the event will be published in English on the Group's web site.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION





Jussi Ristimäki

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Olli Aho, Company Counsel, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Jan-Elof Cavander, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 9 7562 540





Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 253 million in 2017, employs some 2 600 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rapala VMC Oyj via Globenewswire

