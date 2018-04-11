Net Insight AB: CDNetworks and Net Insight in collaboration to offer a global True Live OTT service

Sye live streaming now supported by CDNetworks



CDNetworks, a top tier, full-service global content delivery network, has partnered with Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, to provide True Live OTT streaming solutions to customers globally.

The Live OTT solution, Sye, will further strengthen CDNetworks and their advanced global low-latency content delivery solution for live streaming - adding support for ultra-low latency and synchronization for audio, video and metadata across streams and devices.

"This collaboration will be an important step in our global roll-out of Sye streaming solution," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "We are very excited for the prospect of Sye being implemented by CDNetworks, one of the world's leading providers in live streaming."

Gustav Grundström, vice president Live OTT at Net Insight adds: "The combination of CDNetworks' global CDN and strong operational capabilities together with our Sye solution will give our customers access to a very compelling, global service."

"We are pleased to collaborate with one of the world's leading True Live OTT streaming companies to expand our reach in the broadcast media industry and further strengthen our live streaming portfolio," says John Kang, General Manager & SVP of Americas for CDNetworks. "With the addition of Sye, we will have a competitive edge when it comes to live - being able to support harmonization between OTT and traditional broadcast, as well as next generation multi camera live streaming experiences."

Both companies are present at the NAB Show, the premiere event to reach the industry's most influential players in media, entertainment and technology on April 9 - 12th. A demonstration of the integration of how these solutions makes low-latency video delivery available to customers globally is available in Net Insight booth: SU3821 or CDNetworks booth: SU14312.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Grundström, VP Live OTT at Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, gustav.grundstrom@netinsight.net (mailto:gustav.grundstrom@netinsight.net)

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/)



About CDNetworks

CDNetworks is a global content delivery network (CDN) and cloud security provider, offering unparalleled speed, security and reliability for the almost instant delivery of web content. Optimized for any device, browser and network, we ensure all users have a fast and safe web experience - whether you're serving B2B or B2C customers, mobile employees or remote offices.

CDNetworks accelerates and secures websites and web applications over our strategically built network of global PoPs in both established and emerging markets. We specialize in those parts of the world where keeping a website accessible is most difficult: Mainland China, Russia, South East Asia and the Middle East.

Since 2000, we have been providing our customers with exceptional customer services and support, thanks to our teams of dedicated tech engineers located across the globe. CDNetworks has offices located in the UK, France, Germany, US, South Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: www.cdnetworks.com/uk/en (http://www.cdnetworks.com/uk/en)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2183464/843362.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

