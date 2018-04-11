

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally as initially estimated in March, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 0.7 percent in March from 0.6 percent in February. That was in line with the flash data published on March 29.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, climbed to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.9 percent from February, when it dropped by 0.7 percent.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer prices increased 0.8 percent yearly in March, just above the 0.7 percent rise in February.



