Tinubu Square, the industry leader in trade credit, surety and receivables financing solutions has begun the restructuring of its management team following the recent €53 million investment by Long Arc Capital and Bpifrance. This is marked by the appointment of Bijan Olfati as Group Executive Vice President, Business Development and Olivier Placca, a co-founder of Tinubu Square, as the new Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Tinubu Square's strategy for 2018 is to expand its international footprint by enabling and supporting the digital transformation of specialty lines insurance and receivables financing amongst its existing and potential customers.

Bijan Olfati, who was formerly Area Vice President, North America, at Oracle Financial Services Global Business Unit, will have responsibility for growing global market share. He has 20 years of experience working with some of the world's leading software companies, and his expertise in financial services, data and enterprise risk management will be vital in helping Tinubu Square build a strong commercial and branding strategy.

Bijan Olfati's background covers professional services, enterprise solutions architecture and sales and marketing programs. He has worked for and with clients such as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and others.

"Throughout his career, Bijan has established successful business strategies for Fortune 500 companies with offerings to global and local financial institutions in the North American, European and Asian markets. His experience will allow us to stamp our mark on the international markets," said Jérôme Pezé, CEO of Tinubu Square.

As the new Deputy CEO, Olivier Placca, a co-founder of Tinubu Square and previously Deputy General Manager, is taking over the day-to-day management of the company.

"Olivier Placca has been at my side since we created Tinubu Square in 2000. His new appointment is a logical evolution and confirms his leadership and involvement in the growth of Tinubu Square during the coming years." continued Jerome Pezé.

This appointment and restructure changes are part of Tinubu Square's global approach which will see Jérôme Pezé, President, based in Canada, Bijan Olfati based in the United States and Olivier Placca remaining at the company's head office in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris.

About Tinubu Square

Enabler of the Trade Credit Digital Transformation

Founded in 2000, Tinubu Square is a software vendor, enabler of the Trade Credit digital transformation. Tinubu Square enables organizations across the world to significantly reduce their exposure to risk and their financial, operational and technical costs with best-in-class technology solutions and services. Tinubu Square provides SaaS solutions and services to different businesses including credit insurers, receivables financing organizations and multinational corporations. Tinubu Square has built an ecosystem of customers in over 20 countries worldwide and has a global presence with offices in Paris, London, New York, Montreal and Singapore. For more information: www.tinubu.com

