CorianDesign at 2018 Milan Design Week

MILAN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Milan, April 17 - 22, 2018 / Fiera di Milano

www.corian.uk/corian-design-2018-MDW

April 2018 - Discover how CorianSolid Surface makes the space at 2018 Milan Design Week. See how it brings beauty, emotion and functionality to kitchen, bathroom and furnishing solutions, for homes and public spaces.

Eurocucina / Salone del Mobile

Rational

Worksurfaces in CorianSolid Surface for the new "Edition Cascade" kitchen.

Hall 11, stand B22-B26

Scavolini

Worksurfaces in CorianSolid Surface for various kitchens.

Hall 15 stand A11-B14

Aran Cucine

Smart kitchen concept with worksurfaces in CorianSolid Surface, design Stefano Boeri Architetti.

Hall 13, stand A07-B10

SMEG

CorianSolid Surface for kitchen worksurfaces at the stand of SMEG.

Hall 9 FTK, stand A06-A08.

Eurobagno / Salone del Mobile

Hansgrohe / Axor

CorianSolid Surface for different applications at the stand (reception, catering and lounge areas; various bathroom installations with high-end products and solutions from Axor).

Hall 22, stand F23 - F27.

Acquapazza

Bathroom solutions in CorianSolid Surface.

Hall 22, stand M36

Planit

Bathroom solutions in CorianSolid Surface.

Hall 24, stand D02

MOMADesign

Basins in CorianSolid Surface.

Hall 24, stand C11

Fir Italia

Synergy Luxury Mood taps with components and shelves in CorianSolid Surface, shelves.

Hall 24, stand C21

Arbi Arredobagno

Hall 24, stand D 07-011.

Blu Bleu

Hall 22, stand L24

Edoné AgorÃ Group

Hall 22, stand F37-F41

Ardeco Arredobagno

Hall 24, stand C01-05

Artesi

Hall 24, stand C01-05

Compab

Hall 24, stand B 01-05

Fratelli Stocco

Hall 24, stand A07-011

Milldue

Hall 22, stand D23-27

Punto Tre

Hall 22, stand H26-30

Scavolini (Bagno)

Hall 24, stand A21-B14

Salone del Mobile

MOOW

Modular furnishing concept combining CorianSolid Surface with Legodecorative elements, design Studio Nine.

Hall 18, stand B01

MARG

Foodgrammer plate made with CorianSolid Surface, design Studio Nine.

Hall 18, stand B01

Stilles

CorianSolid Surface with Resilience Technology' for a vanity, display of CorianDelight bathtub.

Hall 1, stand L11

Off- fair exhibitions/events

Rexa Design

Bathroom solutions made with CorianSolid Surface.

Rogari Rexa Design store, piazza Santo Stefano angolo via Larga.

Sbabo Cucine

Worksurface in CorianSolid Surface and a Coriansink for Metalwood kitchen.

Showroom Agape, via Statuto 12.

Altamarea Bagno (by Arrital)

Insula delle Rose showroom, via Goito 3.

Minimal Cucine

Minimal flagship showroom, via privata Giovanni Ventura 6.

Modulnova Cucine e Bagni

Modulnova showroom, corso Garibaldi 99.