CorianDesign at 2018 Milan Design Week

MILAN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Milan, April 17 - 22, 2018 / Fiera di Milano
www.corian.uk/corian-design-2018-MDW
April 2018 - Discover how CorianSolid Surface makes the space at 2018 Milan Design Week. See how it brings beauty, emotion and functionality to kitchen, bathroom and furnishing solutions, for homes and public spaces.
Eurocucina / Salone del Mobile
Rational
Worksurfaces in CorianSolid Surface for the new "Edition Cascade" kitchen.
Hall 11, stand B22-B26
Scavolini
Worksurfaces in CorianSolid Surface for various kitchens.
Hall 15 stand A11-B14
Aran Cucine
Smart kitchen concept with worksurfaces in CorianSolid Surface, design Stefano Boeri Architetti.
Hall 13, stand A07-B10
SMEG
CorianSolid Surface for kitchen worksurfaces at the stand of SMEG.
Hall 9 FTK, stand A06-A08.
Eurobagno / Salone del Mobile
Hansgrohe / Axor
CorianSolid Surface for different applications at the stand (reception, catering and lounge areas; various bathroom installations with high-end products and solutions from Axor).
Hall 22, stand F23 - F27.
Acquapazza
Bathroom solutions in CorianSolid Surface.
Hall 22, stand M36
Planit
Bathroom solutions in CorianSolid Surface.
Hall 24, stand D02
MOMADesign
Basins in CorianSolid Surface.
Hall 24, stand C11
Fir Italia
Synergy Luxury Mood taps with components and shelves in CorianSolid Surface, shelves.
Hall 24, stand C21
Arbi Arredobagno
Hall 24, stand D 07-011.
Blu Bleu
Hall 22, stand L24
Edoné AgorÃ Group
Hall 22, stand F37-F41
Ardeco Arredobagno
Hall 24, stand C01-05
Artesi
Hall 24, stand C01-05
Compab
Hall 24, stand B 01-05
Fratelli Stocco
Hall 24, stand A07-011
Milldue
Hall 22, stand D23-27
Punto Tre
Hall 22, stand H26-30
Scavolini (Bagno)
Hall 24, stand A21-B14
Salone del Mobile
MOOW
Modular furnishing concept combining CorianSolid Surface with Legodecorative elements, design Studio Nine.
Hall 18, stand B01
MARG
Foodgrammer plate made with CorianSolid Surface, design Studio Nine.
Hall 18, stand B01
Stilles
CorianSolid Surface with Resilience Technology' for a vanity, display of CorianDelight bathtub.
Hall 1, stand L11
Off-fair exhibitions/events
Rexa Design
Bathroom solutions made with CorianSolid Surface.
Rogari Rexa Design store, piazza Santo Stefano angolo via Larga.
Sbabo Cucine
Worksurface in CorianSolid Surface and a Coriansink for Metalwood kitchen.
Showroom Agape, via Statuto 12.
Altamarea Bagno (by Arrital)
Insula delle Rose showroom, via Goito 3.
Minimal Cucine
Minimal flagship showroom, via privata Giovanni Ventura 6.
Modulnova Cucine e Bagni
Modulnova showroom, corso Garibaldi 99.