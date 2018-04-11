sprite-preloader
CorianDesign at 2018 Milan Design Week

MILAN, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Milan, April 17 - 22, 2018 / Fiera di Milano

www.corian.uk/corian-design-2018-MDW

April 2018 - Discover how CorianSolid Surface makes the space at 2018 Milan Design Week. See how it brings beauty, emotion and functionality to kitchen, bathroom and furnishing solutions, for homes and public spaces.

Eurocucina / Salone del Mobile

Rational
Worksurfaces in CorianSolid Surface for the new "Edition Cascade" kitchen.
Hall 11, stand B22-B26

Scavolini
Worksurfaces in CorianSolid Surface for various kitchens.
Hall 15 stand A11-B14

Aran Cucine
Smart kitchen concept with worksurfaces in CorianSolid Surface, design Stefano Boeri Architetti.
Hall 13, stand A07-B10

SMEG
CorianSolid Surface for kitchen worksurfaces at the stand of SMEG.
Hall 9 FTK, stand A06-A08.

Eurobagno / Salone del Mobile

Hansgrohe / Axor
CorianSolid Surface for different applications at the stand (reception, catering and lounge areas; various bathroom installations with high-end products and solutions from Axor).
Hall 22, stand F23 - F27.

Acquapazza
Bathroom solutions in CorianSolid Surface.
Hall 22, stand M36

Planit
Bathroom solutions in CorianSolid Surface.
Hall 24, stand D02

MOMADesign
Basins in CorianSolid Surface.
Hall 24, stand C11

Fir Italia
Synergy Luxury Mood taps with components and shelves in CorianSolid Surface, shelves.
Hall 24, stand C21

Arbi Arredobagno
Hall 24, stand D 07-011.

Blu Bleu
Hall 22, stand L24

Edoné AgorÃ Group
Hall 22, stand F37-F41

Ardeco Arredobagno
Hall 24, stand C01-05

Artesi
Hall 24, stand C01-05

Compab
Hall 24, stand B 01-05

Fratelli Stocco
Hall 24, stand A07-011

Milldue
Hall 22, stand D23-27

Punto Tre
Hall 22, stand H26-30

Scavolini (Bagno)
Hall 24, stand A21-B14

Salone del Mobile

MOOW
Modular furnishing concept combining CorianSolid Surface with Legodecorative elements, design Studio Nine.
Hall 18, stand B01

MARG
Foodgrammer plate made with CorianSolid Surface, design Studio Nine.
Hall 18, stand B01

Stilles
CorianSolid Surface with Resilience Technology' for a vanity, display of CorianDelight bathtub.
Hall 1, stand L11

Off-fair exhibitions/events

Rexa Design
Bathroom solutions made with CorianSolid Surface.
Rogari Rexa Design store, piazza Santo Stefano angolo via Larga.

Sbabo Cucine
Worksurface in CorianSolid Surface and a Coriansink for Metalwood kitchen.
Showroom Agape, via Statuto 12.

Altamarea Bagno (by Arrital)
Insula delle Rose showroom, via Goito 3.

Minimal Cucine
Minimal flagship showroom, via privata Giovanni Ventura 6.

Modulnova Cucine e Bagni
Modulnova showroom, corso Garibaldi 99.


© 2018 PR Newswire