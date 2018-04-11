Active-Investors: Wired News - Conatus to Demonstrate Impact of Pan-caspase Inhibitor IDN-7314 in Reducing Inflammation and Liver Injury in Mouse Model of PSC at EASL Annual Meeting

Stock Monitor: Titan Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

Gut-Liver Connection Plays a Critical Role in PSC Onset and Progression

The researchers noted that PSC is strongly associated with inflammatory bowel disease, and that the gut-liver connection plays a critical role in PSC onset and progression. They investigated gut-liver interactions and inflammasome activation in the Mdr2-/- mouse model resembling PSC. Their results showed that inflammation in the Mdr2-/- mouse model showed characteristic increases in apoptotic cell death, progressive bile duct proliferation and periportal fibrosis development.

IDN-7314 Demonstrated Beneficial Effects on Liver Injury, Periportal Inflammation and Serum Bile Acid Profile

IDN-7314 was administered as a treatment to block caspase activation, resulting in reduced inflammasome activation and demonstrated beneficial effects on liver injury, periportal inflammation, serum bile acid profile as well as imbalance in the intestinal bacteria. The researchers confirmed the importance of the gut-liver connection in the Mdr2-/- mouse model of PSC and concluded that blockage of bile ducts triggers an intestinal bacteria imbalance and migration of bacteria and related toxins to the portal vein of the liver, followed by increased inflammation and liver injury. They further concluded that this cascade of events can be blocked by pan-caspase inhibition.

EMA Granted Orphan Drug Designation for IDN-7314 for the Treatment of PSC

In October 2017, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted orphan designation to IDN-7314 for the treatment of PSC. The EMA's orphan designation program is intended to encourage the development of medicines that may provide benefit to patients suffering from rare life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions. IDN-7314 was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of PSC by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2017.

About Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC)

PSC is a long-term progressive disease of the liver and gallbladder characterized by inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts which normally allow bile to drain from the gallbladder. Affected individuals may have no symptoms or may experience signs and symptoms of liver disease such as yellow discoloration of the skin and eyes, itching, and abdominal pain. The bile duct scarring which occurs in PSC narrows the ducts of the biliary tree and impedes the flow of bile to the intestines. Eventually, this can lead to cirrhosis of the liver and liver failure.

About IDN-7314

IDN-7314 is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor designed to reduce the activity of enzymes that mediate inflammation and cell death (or apoptosis), which has demonstrated reduction of relevant biomarkers in two preclinical models of PSC. The Mdr2-/- mouse model is considered the current benchmark non-clinical model of PSC. Conatus is evaluating the potential of IDN-7314 as a treatment for PSC.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Conatus Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver disease. The Company's lead compound, emricasan, is a first-in-class, orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor designed to reduce the activity of human caspases, which are enzymes that mediate inflammation and apoptosis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Conatus Pharma's stock marginally advanced 0.51%, ending the trading session at $3.97.

Volume traded for the day: 731.88 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 720.63 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Conatus Pharma's market cap was at $121.96 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

