Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Camping World's Revenues Surged 32.9% and Adjusted Pro-Forma EPS Soared 100%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Camping World's total revenues surged 32.9% to $889.0 million from $668.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $804.8 million.

During Q4 2017, Camping World's same store sales for the base of 115 retail locations increased 11.9% to $655.3 million, primarily driven by an increase in new vehicle same store sales of 18.6%; a growth in finance and insurance same store sales of 34.0%; and an increase in parts, services, and other same store sales of 3.0%.

For Q4 2017, Camping World's total gross profit advanced 37.1% to $266.6 million, or 30.0% of total revenues, from $194.5 million, or 29.1% of total revenues, in Q4 2016. The Company's income from operations advanced 37.9% to $44.3 million, and its operating margin increased 28 basis points to 7.4%.

Camping World reported a net loss of $52.5 million, or $1.87 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to a net income of $11.53 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a tax receivable liability adjustment to other income of $99.8 million and income taxes related to changes stemming from the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) enacted in December 2017 of $165.4 million.

Camping World's adjusted pro-forma net income increased 112.8% to $22.0 million on a y-o-y basis, and its adjusted pro-forma diluted earnings per share (EPS) soared 100.0% to $0.25. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.23 per share.

For the full year FY17, Camping World's revenues advanced 21.8% to $4.29 billion compared to $3.33 billion in FY16.

For FY17, Camping World's net loss attributable to stakeholders was $18.61 million, or $0.70 loss per diluted share, compared to a net income of $191.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's earnings results for FY17 included a tax receivable liability adjustment to other income of $99.7 million, and income taxes related to changes from the TCJA of $165.4 million. For FY17, Camping World's adjusted pro-forma earnings surged 45.9% to $2.29 per diluted share.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Camping World's Consumer Services and Plans segment's revenues increased 4.5% to $51.1 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's gross profit increased 8.2% to $31.1 million, or 60.8% of segment revenues, from $28.7 million, or 58.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year's same quarter. The 211-basis point (bps) improvement in the segment's gross margin was primarily driven by an increased file size of the Company's membership clubs, combined with a reduced club marketing expense and increased contracts in force in its roadside assistance programs combined with reduced program costs.

For Q4 2017, Camping World's Retail segment's revenues increased 35.1% to $837.9 million. In the Retail segment, new vehicle revenues surged 37.8% to $458.5 million on a y-o-y basis; used vehicle revenues rose 9.0% to $140.0 million; parts, services, and other revenues soared 48.4% to $174.7 million; and finance and insurance revenues surged 57.3% to $64.8 million on a y-o-y basis.

For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit surged 42.1% to $235.5 million, or 28.1% of revenues, from $165.8 million, or 26.7% of revenues, in Q4 2016. The 137-bps growth in retail gross margin was primarily driven by an increase in the finance and insurance net revenues as a percentage of total new and used vehicle revenues, and an increase in new units sold.

Units and Average Selling Prices

During Q4 2017, Camping World's total number of recreational vehicle units sold surged 36.1% to 18,117 units from 13,316 units, and the average selling price of a unit sold fell 4.6% to $33,031 compared to Q4 2016. The Company's new vehicle units sold surged 50.4% to 12,013 units, and the average selling price of a new vehicle decreased 8.4% to $38,163 on a y-o-y basis. Camping World's used vehicle units sold increased 14.5% to 6,104 units, and the average selling price of a used vehicle decreased 4.9% to $22,930.

Cash Matters

At December 31, 2017, Camping World's working capital and cash and cash equivalents balance were $478.7 million and $224.2 million, respectively, compared to $257.7 million and $114.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2016. At the end of Q4 2017, the Company had $3.2 million of letters of credit outstanding under its $35 million revolving credit facility; $916.9 million of term loan principal outstanding under its senior secured credit facilities; and $974.0 million of floor plan notes payable outstanding under its floor plan financing facility. Camping World's inventory increased 56.9% to $1,415.9 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $902.7 million at December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Camping World's stock marginally fell 0.84%, ending the trading session at $29.36.

Volume traded for the day: 1.29 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 914.05 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 3.64%

After yesterday's close, Camping World's market cap was at $2.70 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 5.20.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.09%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Office industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

