Cyient and BlueBird Aero Systems Sign Joint Venture to Offer UAV Systems to Indian Defence and Industry

The JV underlines the commitment of both partners to the 'Make in India' initiative and will supply advancedmicro, mini, and tactical UAV systems

CHENNAI, India, and HYDERABAD, India, and KADIMA, Israel, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a provider of engineering design, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, and operations management services to global industry leaders and Israel-based BlueBird Aero Systems, a leader in design, development, and production of micro, mini, and small tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) today announced they have entered into a joint venture to offer field-proven UAV systems to Indian defence, paramilitary, security, and police forces. The joint venture, named Cyient Solutions & Systems Private Limited, has 51% and 49% shareholding by Cyient and BlueBird respectively.

Cyient and BlueBird signed the JV agreement today at DefExpo 2018. In attendance were stakeholders from both companies and distinguished industry representatives from India and Israel.

Cyient Solutions & Systems will indigenize, manufacture, assemble, integrate, and test advanced UAV systems at its production facilities in Hyderabad by leveraging BlueBird's technology and manufacturing know-how. Cyient Solutions & Systems, supported by BlueBird, will also provide comprehensive aftermarket services, including spares, repairs, maintenance, and support to end users across India.

The joint venture's portfolio includes the SpyLite, ThunderB, and MicroB systems that offer highly-innovative UAS technology designed to fulfill covert, real-time intelligence, and tactical mapping-on-demand missions across open areas or crowded urban environments. Cyient Solutions & Systems recently conducted field trials in India that successfully demonstrated the SpyLite's outstanding performance in a tactical surveillance role at high altitude and in extreme weather conditions.

Commenting on the announcement, Krishna Bodanapu, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Cyient, said, "I am very excited about the joint venture with BlueBird Aero Systems that combines our design and manufacturing expertise to bring the best of UAV technology solutions to the Indian defence industry. The joint venture also underlines the commitment of both partners to the government's 'Make in India' initiative."

NJ Joseph, Managing Director & CEO, Cyient Solutions & Systems added, "Our Unmanned Aerial Systems raise the bar on performance and reliability for ISTAR and mapping applications. BlueBird's world-class technology, joined with Cyient's manufacturing and aftermarket capabilities and local presence, offers exceptional value to the rapidly expanding market for UAV solutions in India."

Ronen Nadir, Founder & CEO, BlueBird Aero Systems said, "We are proud to team with Cyient in this joint venture that enables indigenization, manufacturing, training, and support of our advanced, field-proven UAV systems in India. BlueBird is pleased to transfer to Cyient Solutions & Systems its latest, innovative technology and know-how to further enhance what we see as a long-term partnership with Cyient for the benefit of the Indian UAV market."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, and operations management services to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With 15,000 employees in 21 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defence, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

About BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd.:

BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd (founded 2002), is a dominant player in the Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) industry. BlueBird specializes in design, development and production of micro, mini and tactical UAS and peripheral equipment and delivers exceptional, field-proven solutions to meet the challenges ofthe Military, HLS, and civilian markets.

With a wide spectrum of platforms all operating from a unified, intuitive and advanced ground control station, BlueBird's UAS can reliably perform all kinds of missions in severe weather conditions and without terrain limitations. BlueBird's advanced and mature systems are lightweight, highly manoeuvrable and can operate under rigorous demands with respect to range, endurance and payload requirements.

BlueBird'sadvanced UAV systems, operational in Israel and worldwide since 2006, have accumulated over 16,000 operational sorties and support open area as well as urban scenarios and Tactical Mapping on Demand (TMOD) for military, HLS, peace-keeping, low intensity conflict, security, disaster management, law enforcement, search & rescue and commercial applications.

For more information, please visit www.bluebird-uav.com.

