

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $174.3 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $134.2 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $1.19 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $174.3 Mln. vs. $134.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX