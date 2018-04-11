An influential UK parliamentary committee has called for an antitrust investigation of the digital advertising market and for the government to review whether competition law "is appropriate for the 21st century digital economy". Fresh off the back of Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to Congress, the Lords Communications Committee has called for an antitrust investigation of the digital advertising market and for the government to review whether competition law "is appropriate for the 21st century ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...