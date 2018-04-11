Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: General Dynamics Announced a 11% hike in Dividend; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 12, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 12, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 11, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on GD:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GD

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On March 07, 2018, General Dynamics' Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 11, 2018, to shareholders of record on April 13, 2018. The 10.7% hike in dividend is consistent with increases over the past five years.

General Dynamics indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.72%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.20% for the Industrial Goods sector. This is the 21st consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics' Board.

Dividend Insight

General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.34 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, General Dynamics is forecasted to report earnings of $12.79 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $3.72 per share.

General Dynamics' net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2017 totaled $3.9 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in FY16. The Company's free cash flow from operations, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $3.5 billion for the year 2017. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for General Dynamics

On April 03, 2018, General Dynamics announced that it has completed its acquisition of CSRA Inc. The transaction, valued at approximately $9.7 billion, is expected to be accretive to the Company's GAAP earnings per share and to free cash flow per share in 2019, and is expected to generate estimated annual pre-tax cost savings of approximately 2% of the combined company's revenue by 2020. General Dynamics noted that CSRA has become part of General Dynamics' Information Technology. This combination creates a premier provider of high-tech IT solutions to the government IT market.

About General Dynamics Corp.

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services business aviation; combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; C4ISR and IT solutions; and shipbuilding. The Company's 2017 revenue was $31 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, General Dynamics' stock marginally fell 0.24%, ending the trading session at $214.45.

Volume traded for the day: 1.68 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.76%; previous six-month period - up 0.87%; past twelve-month period - up 14.04%; and year-to-date - up 5.41%

After yesterday's close, General Dynamics' market cap was at $65.55 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.46.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors