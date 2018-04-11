Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Realogy Holdings' Quarterly Reported Earnings Increased 377.5%

Stock Monitor: Optibase Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

RLGY's total revenues reached $1.44 billion for Q4 FY17, up 5.4% from $1.37 billion in Q4 FY16. This was behind analysts' consensus forecasts of $1.48 billion. Gross commission income advanced 8.29% to $1.07 billion y-o-y, service revenue declined 5% to $228 million y-o-y, and franchise fees increased 8.70% to $100 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17.

RLGY's incurred total expenses of $1.4 billion in Q4 FY17, 8.64% higher than $1.28 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company had commission and other agent-related costs of $768 million in the reported quarter, up 11.47% from $689 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. RLGY's operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined 4.64% to $144 million y-o-y in the quarter under review.

Net income attributable to RLGY was $255 million for Q4 FY17, an increase of 347.37% from $57 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's basic earnings per share surged 377.50% to $1.91 in the quarter under review from $0.4 in the year ago same quarter. RLGY's results for the reported quarter included mark-to-market interest rate swap gains, restructuring costs, benefit from 2017 Tax Act, and a reduction in the reserve for uncertain tax positions. The Company's diluted earnings per share (DEPS), after adjusting for non-recurring items, was $0.26 in Q4 FY17, same as in Q4 FY16. This was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, RLGY's total revenues were $6.11 billion, up 5.23% from $5.81 billion in FY16 driven by increases in homesale transaction volume. The Company's operating EBITDA declined 4.94% to $732 million y-o-y in FY17, due to higher agent commission rates, reduced earnings in its relocation segment, and several non-recurring charges. Net income attributable to RLGY was $431 million in FY17, which is 2.02 times the net income of $213 million in FY16. The basic EPS rose 114.29% to $3.15 in the reported year from $1.47 in the previous year. RLGY's adjusted EPS, excluding special items, was $1.59, 3.05% lower than $1.64 in FY16.

Realogy Holdings' Segment Details

During Q4 2017, the RFG segment's net revenues were $199 million, up 5.85% y-o-y. The segment reported an operating EBITDA of $132 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 8.20% from $122 million.

For Q4 FY17, the NRT segment's net revenues advanced 8.27% to $1.09 billion on a y-o-y basis. This segment had an operating EBITDA of $14 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $13 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 7.69%.

During Q4 FY17, the Cartus segment's net revenues declined 5.15% to $92 million on a y-o-y basis. This segment's operating EBITDA was $20 million for the quarter under review, a decrease of 9.09% from $22 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

The TRG segment generated net revenues of $139 million in Q4 FY17, a y-o-y decline of 6.71%. This segment had an operating EBITDA of $10 million in the reported quarter, 23.08% lower than $13 million in the year ago same quarter.

Cash Matters

RLGY had cash and cash equivalents of $227 million as on December 31, 2017, 17.15% lower than $274 million as on December 31, 2016.

RLGY's net cash flow from operating activities was $667 million in FY17, 13.82% higher than the $586 million reported in FY16. The Company had a free cash flow of $559 million at the end of FY17 compared to $456 million at the end of FY16.

RLGY's long-term debt reduced 1.35% to $3.22 billion at the end of Q4 FY17 from $3.27 billion at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company increased its revolving credit facility by $350 million to a $1.4 billion and extended its maturity by three years to February 2023. The Company also combined its existing two tranches of term loan A and term loan A-1 into a new single tranche of $750 million.

In FY17, RLGY returned $325 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Besides, the Company's Board also approved a new share repurchase authorization of $350 million. On February 26, 2018, RLGY's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, which was paid on March 26, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Realogy's stock rose 1.32%, ending the trading session at $27.61.

Volume traded for the day: 890.13 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.50%; previous three-month period - up 3.41%; and year-to-date - up 4.19%

After yesterday's close, Realogy's market cap was at $3.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.58.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property Management industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

