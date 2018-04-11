Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Nexstar's Quarterly Reported Earnings Increased 1,145.31%

Stock Monitor: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, Nexstar's total revenues reached $653.66 million, an increase of 110.94% from $309.88 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total reported revenue numbers exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $645.3 million. The Company's core advertising revenues increased 151.59% to $347.43 million y-o-y, political revenues decreased 75.47% to $14.73 million y-o-y, and digital revenues increased 148.27% to $63.92 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17.

During Q4 FY17, Nexstar's total operating expenses were $512.83 million compared to $217.40 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 135.89%. The Company's income from operations advanced 52.30% to $140.84 million in Q4 FY17 from $92.48 million in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, Nexstar's net income attributable to common shareholders was $378.48 million, which was 18.48 times the net income of $20.48 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's diluted net income per share rose 1,145.31% to $7.97 in the reported quarter from $0.64 in the previous year's same quarter. The Company's reported results included an income tax benefit from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). Nexstar's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $225.67 million for the quarter under review, up 67.43% from $134.79 million in the year ago comparable quarter. Analysts expected the Company to report adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for Q4 FY17.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Nexstar's total revenues were $2.43 billion, up 120.45% from $1.10 billion in FY16. The Company's income from operations advanced 80.55% to $518.75 million in the reported year from $287.31 million in the previous year. Nexstar's net income attributable to common shareholders was $475 million in FY17 compared to $91.54 million in FY16, reflecting an increase of 418.91%. The Company's diluted income per share rose 248.44% to $10.07 in FY17 from $2.89 in FY16. Nexstar had an adjusted EBITDA of $743.28 million in FY17, an increase of 83.3% from $405.5 million in FY16.

Cash Matters

Nexstar had cash on hand of $115.7 million as on December 31, 2017, 31.93% higher than $87.7 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company had free cash flow of $155.42 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, an increase of 81.89% from $85.44 million for the corresponding period of last year. The Company's free cash flow was $469.01 million for FY17.

Nexstar's total debt was $4.36 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $2.34 billion as on December 31, 2016, reflecting an increase of 86.24%.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Nexstar expects to generate an average annual free cash flow of over $600 million. The Company is expected to benefit from several key factors such as Winter Olympics, Super Bowl on NBC, heavily contested mid-term elections, continued retransmission and digital revenue growth, and the recurring free cash flow benefit from the enactment of the TCJA.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Nexstar Media Group's stock slightly declined 0.23%, ending the trading session at $64.15.

Volume traded for the day: 1.16 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 581.49 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.31%

After yesterday's close, Nexstar Media Group's market cap was at $2.93 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.98.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.34%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Broadcasting - TV industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

