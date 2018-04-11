Active-Investors: Wired News - Nexeo Solutions Strengthens Partnership with BASF; Signs Agreement to Sell Specialty Acrylic and Methacrylic Monomers in US and Canada

Stock Monitor: Braskem Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO) ("Nexeo"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NXEO as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 09, 2018, the Company announced that it has been selected by BASF SE for the sale and distribution of specialty acrylic and methacrylic monomers in US and Canada. The financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Nexeo Solutions. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BAK

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Nexeo Solutions most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NXEO

Details of the Sales and Distribution Agreement

As per the terms of the sales and distribution agreement signed with BASF, Nexeo will sell BASF's specialty acrylic and methacrylic monomers to the markets in the US and Canada. By combining BASF's product expertise and Nexeo's regional knowledge, the agreement is expected to drive operational efficiency and provide great value to customers.

There are several uses for specialty monomers in multiple industries like coatings, paper, adhesives, plastics, lubricants, and the oilfield industry. Specialty monomers are used in these industries for enhancing the performance of a polymer in a targeted way. Use of specialty monomers can improve a polymer's performance in a way that can increase chemical resistance, hydrophobicity, abrasion resistance, adhesion, and weatherability.

BASF and Nexeo have had a strong and healthy partnership and have worked together on other products and regions. In January 2018, Nexeo signed a new distribution agreement with BASF Personal Care in Mexico for a range of high-performance ingredients for the personal care industry. In February 2016, BASF signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Nexeo for the distribution of BASF's Specialty High-Performance Solvents in the US and Canada.

Management Quotes

Commenting on the signing of the sales and distribution agreement with Nexeo, Heather Remley, BASF's Senior Vice President, Petrochemicals, North America, said:

"We selected Nexeo Solutions to be our channel to the market because of their focus on the specialty sales process, their in-house technical capabilities, and their vast logistical platform and market reach."

Joey Gullion, Vice President, Specialty Chemicals of Nexeo, added:

"BASF's specialty acrylic monomers are highly complementary to both our existing customers and the markets that we serve. Nexeo will carry forward BASF's strategy of excellent customer and technical service, while utilizing best-in-class inventory management practices and multiple stocking points."

About BASF Group

Florham Park, New Jersey-based BASF is the largest affiliate of Ludwigshafen, Germany-based BASF SE, and is the second largest producer and marketer of chemicals and related products in North America. Some of the key industries to which BASF caters to include chemicals, automotive, agriculture, construction, personal care, health and nutrition, packaging, and consumer products. The North American operations of BASF include over 100 production and research and development (R&D) facilities, reported sales of $17.9 billion in FY17, and employs over 18,200 people.

BASF has five major business verticals, namely (i) Chemicals, (ii) Performance Products, (iii) Functional Materials & Solutions, (iv) Agricultural Solutions, and (v) Oil & Gas. BASF reported sales of €64.5 billion in 2017 and has over 115,000 employees worldwide.

About Nexeo Solutions Inc.

The Woodlands, Texas-based Nexeo is a global leader in chemical and plastics distribution. The Company supplies raw materials to a wide range of industries, including chemical manufacturing, oil and gas, coatings, adhesives, paints, personal care, automotive, 3D printing, and healthcare. Nexeo offers custom blending, packaging services, analytical and formulation services, and customized environmental services. The Company leverages a centralized technology platform to identify efficiencies and create solutions to unlock value for suppliers and customers. The Company offers over 24,000 products from over 1,400 world-class suppliers across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle-East.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Nexeo Solutions' stock climbed 1.68%, ending the trading session at $10.87.

Volume traded for the day: 247.80 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.26%; previous three-month period - up 9.80%; past twelve-month period - up 18.15%; and year-to-date - up 19.45%

After yesterday's close, Nexeo Solutions' market cap was at $973.73 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.74.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry. This sector was up 3.0% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors