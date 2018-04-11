

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that, in March 2018, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group welcomed around 11.1 million passengers, an increase of 15.7% compared to a year ago. The available seat kilometers were up 9.0% to 27.3 billion. Sales increased by 14.5% to 22.2 billion. The seat load factor increased by 3.9 percentage points to 81.2%.



For the month of March, cargo capacity increased 4.0% year-on-year, while cargo sales were up 0.4% in revenue tonne-kilometer terms. The Cargo load factor was down 2.6 percentage points for the month.



For the first quarter of 2018, capacity utilization reached an all-time high of 77.8 percent. Around 28.6 million passengers flew with the airlines of the Lufthansa Group in the first three months of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX