

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production declined for the second straight month in February, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



Industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 7.5 percent year-over-year in February, much faster than the 1.3 percent fall in January.



Among main industrial groups, production of intermediate goods decreased the most by 16.4 percent annually in February, followed by non-durable consumer goods with 7.9 percent drop.



On a monthly basis, industrial production slid a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent from January, when it fell by 1.0 percent.



