Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Boosted its Dividend by Whopping 35%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 12, 2018

Dividend Declared

On February 15, 2018, AbbVie's Board of Directors increased the Company's quarterly cash dividend by 35 percent from $0.71 per share to $0.96 per share. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2018.

AbbVie's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.28%, which is more than four-fold higher than the average dividend yield of 0.71% for the Healthcare sector. Since the Company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 140%.

Dividend Insight

AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.51 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, AbbVie is forecasted to report earnings of $8.73 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $3.84 per share.

At December 31, 2017, AbbVie had cash and equivalents worth $9.30 billion compared to $5.10 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.96 billion compared to $7.04 billion for the year ago same period. AbbVie's balance sheet remains strong, providing the Company financial capacity and flexibility to strategically invest in the growth of its business while also paying a cash dividend to its shareholders.

Recent Development for AbbVie

On April 05, 2018, AbbVie announced global resolution of all intellectual property-related litigation with Samsung Bioepis over its proposed biosimilar adalimumab product. Under the terms of the settlement agreements, AbbVie will grant to Samsung Bioepis a non-exclusive license to AbbVie's intellectual property relating to HUMIRA beginning on certain dates in certain countries in which AbbVie has intellectual property:

Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung Bioepis will pay royalties to AbbVie for licensing its HUMIRA patents once its adalimumab biosimilar product is launched. As with the prior Amgen resolution, AbbVie will make no payments to Samsung Bioepis. All litigation pending between the parties as well as all litigation with Samsung Bioepis' European partner, Biogen, will be dismissed.

About AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The Company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people, and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology, and neuroscience.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, AbbVie's stock climbed 3.47%, ending the trading session at $93.62.

Volume traded for the day: 6.28 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 3.46%; and past twelve-month period - up 42.84%

After yesterday's close, AbbVie's market cap was at $152.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.90.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

