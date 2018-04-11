Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Habit Restaurants' Quarterly Revenue Advanced 15%

Stock Monitor: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 26, 2017, Habit Restaurants recorded total revenue of $85.1 million, up 15% compared to revenue of $73.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company-operated comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.0% for the reported quarter, driven primarily by a 3.0% decrease in transactions partially offset by a 2.0% increase in average transaction amount. Habit Restaurants' reported numbers lagged behind analysts' estimates of $85.2 million.

During Q4 2017, food and paper cost, as a percentage of the Company's revenue, were 30.4%, reflecting a 100-basis point increase compared to the year ago same period, largely driven by significant commodity pressure in produce, beef, and chicken. Labor-related expenses as a percentage of the Company's revenue were 34.6%, which is 120 basis point increase from Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, the Company's general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, decreased to 9.6% from 9.9% of revenue in the prior year's corresponding quarter, due in part to lower incentive compensation expense. Habit Restaurants' preopening costs were $1.1 million for Q4 2017 compared to $813,000 in Q4 2016. The Company expects preopening cost to range between $90,000 and $100,000 for new restaurants for 2018.

Habit Restaurants' net loss was $6.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 which included $6.1 million of net expense relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Habit Restaurants' adjusted fully distributed pro-forma net loss was $44,000, or $0.00 per fully distributed share, compared to adjusted fully distributed pro-forma net income of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per fully distributed share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported results were better than Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.01per share.

During Q4 2017, Habit Restaurants' adjusted EBITDA was $7.3 million compared to $8.4 million for Q4 2016.

For the year ended December 26, 2017, Habit Restaurants recorded total revenue of $331.7 million compared to $283.8 million in FY16.

Habit Restaurants' net loss was $2.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for FY17 which included $6.1 million of net expense relating to the enactment of TCJA compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted weighted average share, in FY16.

For FY17, Habit Restaurants' adjusted pro-forma net income was $4.2 million, or $0.16 per fully distributed share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.31 per fully distributed weighted average share, in FY16.

Store Update

During Q4 2017, Habit Restaurants opened 13 new company-operated restaurants and one franchised restaurant. As of December 26, 2017, the Company had 193 company-operated locations and 16 franchised/licensed locations (excluding seven licensed locations in Santa Barbara County, California from which the Company is not entitled to royalties) for a system-wide total of 209 locations.

Outlook

For its fiscal year 2018, Habit Restaurants is forecasting total revenue between $389 million to $393 million and Company-operated comparable restaurant sales of flat to slightly positive for the year. For FY18, Habit Restaurants is projecting the opening of approximately 30 company-operated restaurants and six to eight franchised/licensed restaurants and restaurant contribution margin of 16.0% to 17.0%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Habit Restaurants' stock advanced 4.02%, ending the trading session at $9.05.

Volume traded for the day: 285.04 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 0.56%

After yesterday's close, Habit Restaurants' market cap was at $238.11 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 3.01.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

