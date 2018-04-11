Active-Investors: Free Research Report as RLJ Lodging Trust's Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA Increased 53.09%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) ("RLJ"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RLJ. On February 27, 2018, RLJ reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017. RLJ declared strong financial performance in Q4 FY17 wherein the Company exceeded analysts' estimates for revenue as well as funds from operations (FFO) per share. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

RLJ's total revenues reached $462.49 million for Q4 FY17, up 70.38% from $271.45 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's room revenue increased 61.13% to $376.13 million y-o-y, food and beverage revenue advanced 127.86% to $66.28 million y-o-y, and other revenue surged 124.65% to $20.08 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The reported revenue number surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $442.1 million.

RLJ's total operating expenses were $402.28 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 78.80% from $224.99 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's property operating expenses hiked 80.04% to $287.78 million in the reported quarter from $159.85 million in the previous year's same quarter. RLJ's operating income advanced 29.58% to $60.21 million in Q4 FY17 from $46.46 million in Q4 FY16.

RLJ's adjusted EBITDA was $136.24 million for Q4 FY17, 53.09% higher than $89 million in Q4 FY16. The Company had a pro-forma consolidated hotel EBITDA of $143.01 million in Q4 FY17, up 0.76% from Q4 FY16 y-o-y. The pro-forma hotel EBITDA margin decreased 97-basis points to 32% in the reported quarter. The Company's pro-forma revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, increased 4.0% y-o-y, driven by a pro-forma ADR increase of 1.0%, and a pro-forma occupancy increase of 2.9%

Net income attributable to RLJ's common stockholders was $0.64 million for Q4 FY17, a decline of 99.15% from $75.43 million in Q4 FY16. RLJ's FFO was $57.06 million for Q4 FY17, 18.06% lower than the $69.64 million reported in Q4 FY16. Reported FFO included non-cash income tax expense, transaction costs, and amortization of share-based compensation. The Company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were $99.43 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $74.41 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 33.62%. RLJ's AFFO per diluted share for the quarter under review was $0.57, a decrease of 5% from $0.6 in the year ago corresponding quarter. FFO per share for this quarter surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 per share.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, RLJ's total revenues were $1.36 billion, up 16.92% from $1.16 billion in FY16 led by increases in room revenues, food and beverage revenues as well as other revenues. RLJ had an adjusted EBITDA of $427.18 million in FY17, up 8.87% from $392.37 million in FY16. The Company's pro-forma consolidated hotel EBITDA for the reported year was $605.94 million, 4.09% lower than previous year. The Company's pro-forma RevPAR decreased 0.5% y-o-y in FY17, driven by a pro-forma ADR decrease of 0.4% and flat occupancy. Net income attributable to RLJ's common stockholders was $66.46 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in FY17, a decrease of 66.83% from $200.35 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in FY16. RLJ's FFO declined 22.73% to $245.47 million in the reported year from $317.68 million in FY16. The Company had an AFFO of $339.15 million in FY17, up 1.93% from previous year. RLJ's AFFO per share for the year ending December 31, 2017, was $2.40, a decrease of 10.11% from $2.67 in the previous year.

Cash Matters

RLJ had cash and cash equivalents of $586.47 million as on December 31, 2017, 28.42% higher than $456.67 million on December 31, 2016. The Company's net debt increased 82% to $2.88 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $1.58 billion as on December 31, 2016.

RLJ's net cash flow from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $260.6 million compared to $331.4 million for the comparable period in 2016.

RLJ's paid cash dividend of 0.33 per common share and preferred dividend of $0.4875 on its Series A cumulative convertible preferred shares for Q4 FY17.

Outlook

For fiscal 2018, RLJ expects pro-forma RevPAR growth to be in the range of (1)% to 1%. The Company expects its pro-forma consolidated hotel EBITDA to be between $565.0 million and $600.0 million and its pro-forma hotel EBITDA margin to between 31.25% and 32.5% in FY18. RLJ anticipates its adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $527.0 million to $562 million in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, RLJ Lodging Trust's stock declined 3.60%, ending the trading session at $19.27.

Volume traded for the day: 4.10 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.48 million shares.

After yesterday's close, RLJ Lodging Trust's market cap was at $3.38 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.38.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.85%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Hotel/Motel industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors