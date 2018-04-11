La Scolca Prepares to Celebrate a Century of Winemaking During the 52nd Edition of Vinitaly

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LaScolca,Piemonte'spremiumwine producer,is currently celebrating 99 years ofwinemaking inGaviand will present a series ofcommemorativeprojects for next year's100th Anniversaryduringthe 52nd edition ofVinitaly(Verona 15-18 April 2018), Italy's major international wine trade fair.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/665012/La_Scolca_Vinitaly.jpg )



"We atLaScolcahaveworked hard for many years toincorporateour winesinto top international restaurant lists, to collaborate with prestigious commercial realities and to gracethefinesttables in the world.We are proud of our triumphs, which includeour ongoing collaborationwith FerrettiGroupluxury yachts andwith leading Italian furniture design labelGeorgettiandourfinely tunedglobal distribution networkwhich promotes our products at the highest levels", says proprietor ChiaraSoldati. "We areverysatisfied withthese accomplishments, which confirm the importance of a superior product, born of bothof our ingrainedpassion and of dedication to every detail of the production process."

LaScolca,pioneerofthewinemakingcraft in theGaviregion, andstrong believerin obtaining and growing the finest grapes available, was the firstlocalproducer torecognizethe potentialof theCortesegrape. LaScolcawas also the first producer to understand the superiority of vineyards locatedin themunicipalityofGavi,which generate grapes featuringan ideal balance of acidity andminerality.

LaScolca'sGavideiGavi'has a live, intense character and presents a harmonious combinationofheatand acidity, withsoft and fruity notes on the finish,and very long in the mouth. You cantaste GavideiGavi'2018 at the upcomingVinitalyfair- LaScolcaHalle 7 booth D8.

Butyou will alsofindarare and memorablesurprise:GavideiGaviD'Antan, epicand courageous, almost magic.

Bruce Sandersonfrom TheWineSpectator described it well many years ago:"MostGavisare best drunk young and paired with seafood. But LaScolca'sD'Antan, which is aged for 10 years in stainless steel before bottling, develops toast, wax, iodine and mineral aromas andflavorsnot unlike a mature Champagne."

After99 yearsand five generations ofSoldatiwinemaking, LaScolcaislooking forward tothe future, to ongoingexpansionon a global scale,to the continuingresearch, development andimprovement of LaScolca'sproducts, and to dedicating heart and soul to the soon to be century-old family passion.

About La Scolca

La Scolca believes in maintaining a Latin "furor" and passion, and knows that without courage it's very difficult to reach certain targets and imagine audacious goals. After the bunch, land and ground give the wine its soul, it's important to take into account the man who stays behind-La Scolca wines often resemble those who create them.

The quality of Gavi La Scolca goes beyond fashions and trends with its strong personality and gentle but firm and persistent character. Gavi La Scolca is difficult to forget after having tasted it. You could say that Gavi dei Gavi' could be a "timeless passion".

